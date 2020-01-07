Justin Langer, the Australia head coach, will not be travelling with the ODI side to India taking a short break from a busy international schedule. In his absence, assistant coach Andrew McDonald will take the charge of the national squad, the first time he would do so in his coaching career.

“I said to him this morning, ‘we’re not reinventing the wheel’. He’s got a really good opportunity,” Langer was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald. “I’m so confident in our coaching staff now with the cricket side of things. A lot of the time now I think about the cricket 30 per cent of the time, the rest of the time all the other stuff that goes with it: the bigger picture, the cultural stuff.”

Australia will be in India for a short tour comprising three ODIs starting January 14. Langer said he has full faith in McDonald. “He’s an excellent coach, we’ve got other excellent coaches to back him up. I said to him I won’t ring him, I’ll let him go. He said ‘I might ring you’, that’s the difference. He’ll do a really good job,” he said.

Australia recently completed a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home. After their whit-ball fixtures against India, South Africa and New Zealand, Australia will fly down to Bangladesh for two-match Test series in June-July.

Langer said he’s going to maintain ‘continuity’ in the Test squad meaning the struggling opener Joe Burns will be given a long rope to prove himself. “In the spirit of that continuity it’d be hard to break up that squad. We might add an all-rounder and another spinner because we’re going to get spinning conditions. I’m having a few weeks off so I’ll worry about selection for Bangladesh [later],” he said.