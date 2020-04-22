Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Kevin Roberts has said has written to supermarkets in hope of landing the furloughed staff temporary employment in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Yes, Books, Fans, Mobile Recharge Shops Are Allowed to Open During Lockdown

CA has put majority of its staff on temporary leave to lessen the financial damage the postponement of cricket events across the globe will result in.

Speaking to an Australian radio network, Roberts said he's looking at employing nearly 80 per cent of the furloughed staff at the supermarkets till July 30.

“I wrote to Brad Banducci the CEO of Woolworths given that Woolworths is among organisations that need more staff at the moment,” Roberts was quoted as saying by SEN Radio. “Our people and culture team are also working with other organisations who are in the habit of placing people in organisations and industries that have a temporary need for more people.”

Australia has sealed its borders till September 30 putting in danger the T20 World Cup it’s scheduled to host later this year. Robers expects a massive loss in the event of home season being cancelled due to the deadly virus.

“Our revenue from ticket sales you could put a ring around 40-50 million Australian dollars depending on the season. So that is significant obviously, and something that goes into our planning. So we’re doing those things proactively…as much as we hate making those sorts of decisions we had to make last week,” he said.

The decision to put staff on leave has drawn criticism as the cutback measures will only save the organisation $1.8 million and the board had millions of dollars (A$90million ) in reserves by March end. Reports in Australian media claim the state boards have also been opposed to CA’s decision to reduce annual grants.

“We know that you won’t have 100 per cent of people and 100 per cent of stakeholders happy at any particular time. But the reality is that the vast majority of our people, our members, our stakeholders are very comfortable with how we’re working through this,” Roberts defended the measures.

“I think it’s just the reality of the situation versus what is sometimes reported, given that stories of harmony don’t necessarily sell. We’re working through things in an open and really orderly way with all of those organisations. It’s all about focusing on, in cricket parlance, the next ball,” he added.