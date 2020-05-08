Former India captain MS Dhoni is a role model for millions of people around the world and also for an infinite number of sportspersons who idolize him and aim to follow a similar path in their careers. In a recent Instagram Live chat, Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey expressed his admiration for the legendary Indian glovesman and spoke about how he’s keen to finish off games for Australia, akin to how Dhoni has done for Team India in the past. Also Read - England Test Captain Joe Root Feels Standard of Cricket Shouldn't be Compromised After COVID-19 Pandemic

During an interaction on the official Instagram handle of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, Carey shed light on his adulation for Dhoni and reckoned that he'd love to pick up a couple of skills from the Chennai Super Kings captain.

"If you ask any cricketer, they would love to play like MS Dhoni. He's probably the best at that role. I'd love to become half as good as him," the 29-year-old Carey said.

Carey also spoke about emulating the former Indian captain’s finishing skill. “I’d love to have the calm to take it deep and finish off T20, ODI games for Australia and even in the BBL. It was pretty hard to play against him since he would never get out, but yes I’d love to become half as good as him.”

Carey has impressed for Australia in the shorter formats since making his ODI debut against England in January 2018. His impressive strike-rate in T20s also helped him bag the lucrative IPL contract with Delhi Capitals. Carey was snapped by Delhi for ₹2.4 Crore during the IPL 2020 player auction.

Cricket is not going to be the same in the post-COVID-19 world and playing in empty stadiums would be a ‘hollow feeling’ but Australia keeper Carey is ready to embrace the “new normal”.

Carey is open to the idea of playing in empty stadiums, which according to him could be a way forward.

“Cricket, as we’re used to, is going to be different for a bit. There’s the T20 World Cup and the IPL that we’re all looking to play, but it’s hard to picture anything without the fans. It’s going to be a hollow feeling,” said Carey during an Instagram live session with his IPL team.

“But I feel the fans will at least have some live cricket to look forward to on TV, and I can promise it’s still going to be some solid cricket which the fans are going to love,” said the left-hander.