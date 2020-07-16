Cricket Australia (CA) have named a 26-man preliminary squad for a potential limited-overs tour of England later this year. The squad comprises uncapped trio of Riley Meredith, Josh Phillipe and Daniel Sams. Also Read - CA Releases Big Bash Fixtures: WBBL to Kick Off on October 17, BBL From December 3

Glenn Maxwell has returned to the national reckoning after having last played in October and so has allrounder Marcus Stoinis who wasn't given a central contract after being dropped from national squads.

Travis Head and Usman Khawaja have also made the cut and so has Andrew Tye whose name was also missing from the contract list.

However, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh and Nathan Coulter-Nile – part of 2019 World Cup campaign – have been overlooked.

A final squad will be named once the tour is confirmed and CA general manager Ben Oliver said they are in constant touch with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“We continue to work with the ECB and government agencies and a decision on the tour will be made in due course” Oliver said. “In the meantime, the identification of a preliminary list will enable us to work with players and states more directly on the preparation for the tour in the hope it can proceed.

“The health and well-being of players and staff, along with our commitment to public health within our communities, remain our utmost priority,” he added.

The extended squad has been announced keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and also the upcoming T20 and ODI world cups.

“This preliminary list covers the contingencies of playing One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals in bio-secure hubs with the likely prospect of not being able to bring in replacements should the tour proceed,” Australia national selector Trevor Hohns said.

“The preliminary list includes several exciting young players who have recently excelled at state level and in the BBL… [and] are among those we would like to develop further as we believe they have a bright future in Australian cricket. The preliminary list also has a view towards the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and in the longer term the 2023 ICC World Cup,” he added.

Australia Preliminary Squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Michael Neser, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, D’Arcy Short, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.