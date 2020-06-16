Cricket Australia (CA) has parted ways with CEO Kevin Roberts after the financial mess the organisation found itself in due to the coronavirus pandemic. Roberts succeeded James Sutherland into the role in October 2018 and his rein lasted just 20 months during which he oversaw the highly successful ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 earlier this year. Also Read - If Players Are Tested Negative For Coronavirus, it Will be Safe to Put Saliva on Ball: Ajit Agarkar

CA chairman Earl Eddings made the announcement of Roberts' departure via live streaming to their staff hours after the latter handed in his resignation. Nick Holey, the CEO of the T20 W0rld Cup local organising committee, will take over as the interim CEO effective immediately.

"Cricket, like all national sports, has been going through a period of significant change and – in recent months we have had the added uncertainty delivered by COVID-19," Eddings said in a statement.

“The entire cricket community has been affected and difficult decisions have been – and will continue to be necessary – to ensure that cricket at every level is in the best shape it can be now and in the future. It is essential that Cricket Australia continues to provide strong leadership and works constructively with everyone who has an interest in the future of the game – the players, all employees, the state associations, commercial partners and supporters,” he added.

Roberts had come under fire for his botched response to the financial crisis arising due to the coronavirus pandemic that saw CA putting 80 percent of their staff on 20 per cent pay till June end while a handful of executives remained on 80 per cent pay.

The move saved CA AUD 3 million which was heavily criticised due to the fact that the organisation had nearly AUD 90 million in reserves at the end of March.

CA also warned of financial hit which was questioned by the country’s players’ association.