In a major boost to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that few sports venues in the country will be allowed to host fans from July.

Uncertainty continues to hover like a dark cloud over the future of this year's T20 World Cup due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, Morrison announcement has improved the prospects of the showpiece event significantly.

"This is going to be looked at over the next few weeks. For the larger ones [venues] I would venture that it would be the subject of a discrete approval for each venue that would be worked out with the Chief Health Officer in each state or territory," Morrison was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Initially, venues with a capacity below 40,000 spectators will be allowed to host upto 10,000 fans meaning those with larger capacities including the likes of MCG, SCG and Adelaide will be left out.

“So by the time you get into July there may be that type of opportunity for the rules that apply to those under 40,000 carry over to those above 40,000. These will be practical, commonsense issues, work through by the medical expert panel over the next few weeks and I think they will give a great instruction,” Morrison said.

Australia is one of the least affected countries due to the deadly virus reporting just over 7,000 cases till date.

“When you’re up above 40,000, you’ve got more than 10,000 people going to a gathering, that has implications for the egress and access of and to those premises, public transport crushes, all those sorts of things. That will require much more significant work,” Morrison said.