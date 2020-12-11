Allrounder Cameron Green has been ruled out of the ongoing second practice match between India and Australia A after copping a blow to his head on Friday. Green had walked off the field during India innings after his attempt to take a catch off his own bowling resulted in the blow. Also Read - India vs Australia A, 2nd Tour Match, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Rain Stops Play in Sydney

He has been subbed by Pat Rowe in the Australia A playing XI for the remainder of the match. Also Read - WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Maiden First-Class Fifty With a Six in Sydney

The incident occurred when Green was bowling his seventh over of the day to India batsman Jasprit Bumrah who unleased a fierce straight drive. The 21-year-old, on follow through, attempted a catch but the ball burst through his fingers and hit the right side of his head. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Passes Fitness Test, Likely to Join India Squad For Australia Test Series

The blow left him sitting on the pitch for some time even as non-striker Mohammed Siraj dropped his bat and rushed to his aid. The on-field umpire immediately called for the team physio who after examining the bowler took him off the field.

Later in the day, it was revealed that he has been subbed and will take no further part in the contest now.

Green is the second head injury concern for Aussies days after another Test hopeful Will Pucovski was diagnosed with mild concussion after being hit on the helmet while batting during the first warm-up match against India.

He also left the field but was later seen chatting with teammates.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played from December 17 in Adelaide and it will be a day-night contest. The hosts are already missing the services of David Warner who has been ruled out of the series opener due to a groin issue.

Joe Burns remains the only specialist opener in their squad ahead of the contest with Australia pondering their options with no update on whether Pucovksi will be declared fit to make his Test debut.