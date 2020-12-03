Australia vs India 1st T20I in Canberra Weather Forecast

After losing the ODI series 2-1, Team India will now lock horns against Australia in the three-match T20I series. The first match of the much-anticipated T20I series will be played on December 4 at Manuka Oval, Canberra. It is going to be a crucial contest for the Men in Blues as they are facing a lot of scrutiny after an underwhelming show in the 50-over series. Team India bowlers are going through a patch and struggling to take wickets in regular intervals but the win in last ODI will surely boost their confidence. Also Read - AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Australia vs India Match at Manuka Oval, Canberra 01:40 PM IST December 4 Friday

Like the third ODI, the weather in Canberra is expected to remain the same on Friday too. There would be patches of cloud in the sky which will only make things better for the players. Also Read - 'Hats Off to Him' - Gautam Gambhir Hails Virat Kohli For Scoring 20K International Runs in a Decade

AUS vs IND 2020 1st T20I Live Streaming Details Also Read - India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar Backs Kuldeep Yadav to Play in 1st T20I

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: SonyLIV

AUS vs IND Pitch Report

With bigger grounds on offer, the spinners could hold the key. The pitch is expected to help the bowlers a bit if they hit the right area. The final ODI bowling plan will work in the first T20I also as the bowlers should test the batsmen to play more in straight lines.

TOSS TIMING

The flick of the coin is once again expected to play a massive role. In the ODI series, the team which batted first win the matches and the routine is expected to be followed in the first T20Is too The toss will take place at 1:20 PM IST.

AUS vs IND SQUADS

India T20I Full Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-capt, wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Australia T20I Full Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Likely Playing 11

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Matthew Wade, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott

India Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan