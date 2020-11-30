Premier Australia batsman David Warner has been ruled out from the remainder of India white-ball matches after suffering a groin injury during the second ODI on Sunday. Warner has been given time off to start his rehabilitation at home so that he can get fit in time for the Test series starting December 17. Also Read - 2nd ODI India vs Australia 2020: KL Rahul Jokes About David Warner's Injury, Says Will be Nice if he Gets Injured For Long Time

Additionally, Australia have also rested pacer Pat Cummins to keep him fresh for the red-ball matches after having secured the three-match ODI series.

Warner suffered the injury while fielding and looked in considerable pain before being helped off the field by the team physio. He later underwent scans following which he was ruled out.

“Pat and Davie (Warner) are critical to our plans for the Test series,” Australia head coach Justin Langer said.

“Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat’s case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer. The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs,” he added,

D’Arcy Short has been added to Australia’s limited-overs squad as a replacement for injured Warner.

Short has already been training with the Australia squad.

However, there won’t be any replacement for Cummins.

Earlier, allrounder Marcus Stoinis also had an injury concern that saw him missing the second ODI but will remain with the squad.

Meanwhile, allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the Australia A tour matches as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained during the IPL 2020. He is expected to make his competitive return in the Big Bash League.

Australia ODI & T20 updated squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D’Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa