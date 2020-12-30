Cricket Australia has planned tougher bio-security measures for the New Year’s 3rd Test between India and Australia following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in Sydney. CA on Tuesday confirmed that the venue for the third Test will not change despite the rising cases in the city. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Ajinkya Rahane Becomes First Cricketer to Win Mullagh Medal, Bagged MoM Award in Boxing Day Test

There were speculations that Sydney Cricket Ground may end up losing the third Test with Melbourne proposed as an alternative venue but CA reached an agreement with Queensland Health that the teams and the broadcast staff will have to undergo hotel quarantine and won't venture out unless it's for training purposes or the match itself.

Brisbane is the venue for the fourth and final Test of the ongoing India-Australia series and to make sure the teams get smooth passage to the city from Sydney, the strict measures will have to be followed in the event that the borders remain closed.

“Last night’s announcement is we’re proceeding in Sydney and we’re putting our plans in place to do that and to do that safely,” CA chief executive Nick Hockley said. “Players will be in Melbourne for a few more days, training there and moving up to Sydney a couple of days ahead of the Test match.”

Hockley is confident that the even if the cases continue to rise in Sydney, it’s bio-secure bubble will ensure that Queensland authorities won’t hesitate in allowing them in for the final Test of the tour.

“That’s precisely the reason why we have our biosecurity protocols, why we have the measures in place, why we’re in a bubble in Sydney,” Hockley said.

“And the arrangements that we’re putting in place with the Queensland government are such that we can keep the playing cohort [and] the relevant broadcast crew all safe and move safely into Brisbane so that we can complete the full schedule whilst ensuring that we are being responsible and keeping the community safe,” he added.

The board is also expecting fans to attend the 3rd Test.