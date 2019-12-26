Australian superstar Steve Smith on Thursday was booed by the crowd at the MCG after arguing with the on-field umpire who ruled two dead balls during the final over before the lunch break of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

New Zealand left-arm pacer Neil Wagner unleashed a barrage of short deliveries over Smith as he copped blows on his hips and back. On both the occasions, Smith tried adding a leg bye to the total but was sent back by Llong who deemed those as dead balls apparently as the Australian hadn’t attempted at playing the deliveries.

A frustrated Smith argued with the umpire, seeking clarification over the calls. He seemed not happy with the explanations as the shake of his head while heading back to the dressing room made it clear.

Meanwhile, the crowd wasn’t with what was transpiring on the field and they started booing Smith.

However, Australia spin legend Shane Warne sided with his compatriot saying, “That’s evading a short ball. The umpire’s got that wrong. “Might have to go and send a law book to the umpires dressing room during the lunch break, I think,” Warne said on Fox Sports.

As per the International Cricket Council’s Test playing conditions, an umpire can allow a leg bye provided he’s “satisfied that the striker has tried to avoid being hit by the ball”.