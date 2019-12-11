Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australia vs New Zealand Prediction New Zealand tour of Australia – Cricket Tips For Today’s 1st Test AUS vs NZ: The New Zealand cricket team are currently touring Australia in November and December 2019 to play three Test matches. The Test series is being played for the Trans-Tasman Trophy and forms part of the inaugural 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test is a Day/Night match at the Perth Stadium. Cricket Australia confirmed the fixtures for the tour in May 2019. New Zealand are scheduled to return to Australia in March 2020 to play three ODIs for the Chappell–Hadlee Trophy.

TOSS – The toss between Australia vs New Zealand will take place at 10:00 AM (IST).

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

My Dream11 Team

Steve Smith, David Warner (C), Kane Williamson (VC), Jeet Raval, BJ Watling (WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Tim Southee, Pat Cummins, Neil Wagner

AUS vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: David Warner, Kane Williamson

Vice-captain Options: Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

SQUADS

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Neil Wagner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Trent Boult

Australia: Tim Paine(c), David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

