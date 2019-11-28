Australia on Thursday announced an unchanged XII from the first Test against Pakistan for their the Second Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting Friday and will field an unchanged XI, with Michael Neser being the 12th man.

However, the hosts have decided to release the two players from the squad – Cameron Bancroft and James Pattinson– for Sheffield Shield duties, meaning Australia will be without a concussion substitute on hand for the 2nd Test.

The ICC rule regarding concussion substitute allows team to replace the concussed player up to 36 hours. That would mean if the need arises, Bancroft could be flown in at short notice.

“We’re unchanged,” said skipper Tim Paine. “Obviously we thought we played a pretty good game of cricket last week (in Brisbane). “Our attack is all feeling good and fresh and they have all got great pink-ball records so no need to change.”

Paine joked that “we’ll just get someone out the crowd”, before adding: “‘Bangers’ is a couple of hours away on a plane so if anything does happen, we will be able to get him back pretty quickly.”

“That (Adelaide) wicket looks a little bit perhaps drier than it was for the last pink-ball Test we played here against England,” he said.

“But as we know, the pink ball always offers enough. Our fast bowlers certainly enjoy bowling with it, particularly under the lights and the games tend to go quite quickly.

“So I think the bowlers are excited to be back in Adelaide.

“The wicket, for a drop-in wicket, is probably the best drop-in wicket in the world so it offers the fast bowlers something which is very rare for a drop-in wicket.”

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Pakistan squad: Azhar Ali (c), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah.