Australia’s limited-overs vice-captain Alex Carey was eagerly waiting to turn out for the Delhi Capitals camp in the much-awaited edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Carey, who is known for his big-hitting and powerful strikes in white-ball cricket, was also looking forward to picking the brains of legendary Ricky Ponting but the wicket-keeper now feels he is unlikely to get the opportunity this year with the IPL being postponed indefinitely. Also Read - Brendon McCullum Recalls Sourav Ganguly, Shahrukh Khan's Reaction After 158 in Inaugural IPL | WATCH VIDEO

The 28-year-old Carey, who was scheduled to make his IPL debut with the Ponting-coached Delhi Capitals outfit, said only time will tell whether the T20 World Cup and the IPL can happen this year with the COVID-19 wreaking havoc across the globe. Also Read - Coronavirus: RCB Salute COVID-19 Frontline Heroes For 'Playing Bold' Amid Lockdown | WATCH VIDEO

“At this stage, it’s looking highly unlikely that (IPL) will go ahead,” Carey was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia on Friday. Also Read - There is no Proposal From SLC on Hosting IPL: Top BCCI Official Confirms

“It would be nice to be in Delhi playing cricket – it was my first time selected to be part of the IPL. I’m still really positive,” he added.

Alex Carey has been keeping busy while in isolation! 🏠#StayHome pic.twitter.com/cAddaUFI9j — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 17, 2020



“I’m sure the world will move in the way we want it to, and there’s still that hope later in the season the IPL will go ahead and the (men’s T20) World Cup (scheduled for Australia), but we’ll wait and see.”

With most countries under lockdown, Carey currently is in isolation with his wife Eloise and 19-month-old son Louis in Adelaide. He is also fine-tuning his wicket-keeping skills by throwing a golf ball against a wall and catching it on the rebound.

“I look at it as I’m healthy, safe, and getting to spend a lot of time with my family. It was a big couple of years on the cricket field, so to have to spend time at home is quite nice,” the vice-captain of Australia’s limited-over team said.