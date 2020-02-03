Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions, England Lions tour of Australia 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Unofficial ODI CAU vs EN-A in Queensland: England Lions are on a month-long tour of Australia which gets underway from February 2. During their Australia sojourn, England Lions will play in a five-match ODI series – the first three of them will be against a Cricket Australia XI while the remaining two will be against New South Wales. The unofficial ODIs will give way to three unofficial Tests played across four days. The first will be against Cricket Australia XI, second against Australia A and the tour concludes with third and final Test against New South Wales.

TOSS – The toss between Cricket Australia XI and England Lions will take place at 4:30 AM IST on February 4.

Time: 5:00 AM IST.

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

CAU vs EN-A My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tom Moores

Batsmen– Sam Hain, Caleb Jewell, Will Pucovski (captain)

All-Rounders – Lewis Gregory (vice-captain), Dan Lawrence, Brad Hope

Bowlers – Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Jack Prestwidge, Mason Crane

CAU vs EN-A Predicted XIs

Cricket Australia XI: Max Bryant, Caleb Jewell, Will Pucovski (C), Jaron Morgan (WK), Will Sutherland, Jake Lehmann, Brad Hope, Blake Edwards, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cameron Boyce, Jack Prestwidge

England Lions: Sam Hain, Will Jacks, Tom Moores, Tom Abell (C), Laurie Evans, Dan Lawrence, Lewis Gregory, Richard Gleeson, Craig Overton, Mason Crane, Henry Brookes

CAU vs EN-A SQUADS

Cricket Australia XI: Will Pucovski (captain), Max Bryant, Caleb Jewell, Alex Ross, Jaron Morgan, Jake Lehmann, Will Sutherland, Bradley Hope, Mitchell Perry, Blake L Edwards, Jack Prestwidge, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Crone, Cameron Boyce

England Lions: Laurie Evans, Sam Hain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey, Tom Moores, Tom Abell, Will Jacks, Henry Brookes, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Mason Crane, Brydon Carse, Matt Milnes

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Cricket Australia XI Dream11 Team/ England Lions Dream11 Team/ CAU Dream11 Team/ EN-A Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.