After a woeful home series against a second-string Sri Lankan side, a new-look Pakistan would like to get back to winning ways when they play Cricket Australia XI in their first match of the Australia tour. It will be a warm-up match where Pakistan can figure out their best XI. Chris Lynn will be leading the CA XI which consists of young faces. Some big international names will feature in the match and should should get in the crowds.

TOSS – The toss between Cricket Australia XI vs Pakistan will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Bankstown Oval in Sydney.

CAU vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Baxter Holt, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – Chris Lynn (VC), Babar Azam (C), Asif Ali

All-Rounders – Will Sutherland, Chris Green, Imad Wasim

Bowlers – Mohammad Hasnain, Dan Fallins, Wahab Riaz

CAU vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

Cricket Australia XI: Chris Lynn (C), Mackenzie Harvey, Alex Ross, Will Sutherland, Baxter Holt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope, Dan Fallins.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

SQUADS

Cricket Australia XI: Chris Lynn (C), Mackenzie Harvey, Alex Ross, Will Sutherland, Baxter Holt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope, Dan Fallins, Nathan McSweeney.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Khushdil Shah, Musa Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir.

