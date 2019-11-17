Offspinning allrounder Chris Green has signed a six-year contract with Sydney Thunder making it the longest deal in the history of Big Bash League (BBL).

The contract will keep Green with Thunder till BBL | 13. The previous record for deal was held by Chris Lynn, who penned a five-year contract with Brisbane Heat two years ago.

Green, who is yet to play for Australia. is a globe-trotting T20 specialist who has featured in Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Canada’s Global T20, T10 league among others.

“(The) Thunder was the first team that backed me when I was playing grade cricket, so to lock in my future with the club is really exciting,” Green said on Sunday. “It’s not often you have security, so for me to get that with a club that I love, I’m really excited and very grateful for this opportunity to continue to represent Thunder into the future.”

He continued, “Thunder put me on the map and provided a platform for me to showcase my skills and contribute to the team’s success and as a result, that’s let me travel the world playing the sport I love.”

Further dwelling on the length of his deal, the 26-year-old Green praised the Thunder set-up for giving him the chance to rub shoulders with the likes of legendary allrounder Jaques Kallis, Michael Hussey among others.

“Within the Thunder set-up, I’ve had opportunities to learn from some of the best in the business. I was very fortunate to get to play and win a trophy alongside my idol Jacques Kallis (in BBL|04 and BBL|05). I still work closely with Mike Hussey as one of my mentors from a leadership and cricket point of view. He’s been an amazing help to me with my development and we’re constantly in touch. I’m very fortunate to have had access to high quality players, people and leaders who have helped me grow into the player, person and leader I am today,” he said.