Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators T10 League 2019 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s T20 Match BAT vs DEG at Abu Dhabi: In match no. 4 of T10 League 2019, Bangla Tigers will take on Deccan Gladiators in an exciting Group A clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Led by Sri Lanka’s experienced all-rounder Thisara Perera – Bangla Tigers boast off a solid squad which has the likes of Colin Ingram, Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw and Liam Plunkett in their ranks. James Faulkner addition in the squad will also bolster Tigers’ as he can prove to be more than handy with his all-round abilities.

Deccan Gladiators, meanwhile, will be led by Shane Watson, who will strengthen their bowling as well as batting forte with his all-round abilities. The Gladiators however will miss the services of another T20 world-class all-rounder, Kieron Pollard. Pollard is currently leading West Indies in the three-match T20I series versus West Indies. The T10 League 2019 is expected to be a treat for all cricket fans all around the world. Big shots, power-hitting and exciting death-overs bowling will be a vital part of the fast-paced league hosted in UAE. The TV broadcast of T10 League 2019 will be available on Sony Sports Network, while the Live Streaming of Cricket will be available on Sony Liv App.

TOSS – The toss between Bangla Tigers and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 4.30 PM (IST).

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Shahzad (C)

Batsmen – Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Shehan Jayasuriya

All-Rounders – Thisara Perera, Robbie Frylicnk (VC), Shane Watson, Anton Devcich

Bowlers – Zahir Khan, Zahoor Khan, Mason Crane

BAT vs DEG Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Thisara Perera (C), Farhad Reza, Shehan Jayasuriya, Robbie Frylinck, Chirag Suri, David Wiese, Qais Ahmed, Liam Plunkett.

Deccan Gladiators: Shane Watson (C), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Anton Devcich, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Migael Pretorius, Dan Lawrence, Zahir Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Mason Crane, Zahoor Khan.

BAT vs DEG SQUADS

Deccan Gladiators (From): Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Shane Watson (C), Anton Devcich, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Migael Pretorius, Daniel Lawrence, Zahir Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Mason Crane, Zahoor Khan, Prashant Gupta, Tymal Mills, Imtiaz Ahmed, Sharif Asadullah, Asif Khan.

Bangla Tigers (From): Colin Ingram, Andre Fletcher(w), Chirag Suri, Rilee Rossouw, David Wiese, Thisara Perera (C), Shehan Jayasuriya, Hassan Khan, Farhad Reza, Anamul Haque, Liam Plunkett, Qais Ahmad, Robbie Frylinck

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAT Dream11 Team/ DEG Dream11 Team/ Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team/ Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Cricket Tips and more.