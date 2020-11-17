Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has received death threat for reportedly inaugurating a Kali Puja in Kolkata. Also Read - Former Bangladesh U-19 Cricketer Mohammad Sozib Dies by Suicide

During a Facebook live on Sunday afternoon, Mohsin Talukder, a resident of Shahpur Talukder Para in Sylhet, accused Shakib of blasphemy and hurting the Muslims.

He threatened to cut Shakib to pieces with a chopper and claimed he will walk from Sylhet to Dhaka to kill the international cricketer if that's necessary, reports news agency IANS.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, B.M. Ashraf Ullah Taher said the video link has been handed over to the cyber forensic team. “We just became aware of the matter. The video link has been handed over to the cyber forensic team. Legal action will be taken soon,” Taher said.

Talukder again went live on Facebook and this time apologised for making the threat but asked celebrities to follow the ‘right path’.

The videos have reportedly been removed from the social networking website.

Last Thursday, Shakib was in Kolkata to inaugurate a Kali Puja in Beleghata area where he was also seen praying in front of the idol.

He was banned by the International Cricket Committee (ICC) for two years (one year suspended) after failing to report approaches made by a bookmaker.

The ban ended on October 29.

The 33-year-old had termed the ban as a ‘blessing in disguise’ which has helped him change his perspective about life. “It helped me in many ways and mostly in positive ways. Lot of doors opened for me and I can think about life differently, it’s a blessing in disguise. I don’t regret this one year,” Shakib said in a video posted on his official YouTube channel.

“When a man comes back from this situation he is much more matured. Now I think differently than before and it will surely help me in my life,” he added.