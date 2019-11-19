Controversial fast bowler Shahadat Hossain has been given a heavy punishment by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for his intolerable behaviour during the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL). The temperamental fast bowler – Shahadat was withdrawn for assaulting teammate Arafat Sunny during a match between Dhaka Division and Khulna Division at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium on Sunday.

After an incident of physical assault on the field, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has stepped into the matter and banned Shahadat for five years. Founding him guilty for Level 4 offence, the Board has also penalised the pacer with a fine of Taka 3 lakh for assaulting teammate. The NCL technical committee met on Tuesday to decide the quantum of punishment.

As per the reports of Cricbuzz, Arafat had passed a statement to the effect that Shahadat was not competent to shine one side of the ball. The statement angered the paceman who launched an attack on Sunny before players came to the rescue.

The 33-year-old Shahadat has been a repeat offender of sorts in the past as well and his career has been marred with several controversies. His career hit a major roadblock when he was arrested in 2015 for beating up his domestic help, which led to a temporary suspension. Since then he has not played for the national side.

A BCB tournament committee official said that Shahadat was brought back from Khulna after he accepted the verdict that is considered a Level 4 offence in the BCB’s code of conduct.

“Under the level four offences a player will be banned from participating in any BCB competition for one year while he will be slapped with a fine of Tk 50,000,” said the official.

“Shahadat accepted the verdict and returned back home. We have given the report of the match referee to the technical committee and they will decide his future but he has been barred of taking part in this NCL game,” he added.