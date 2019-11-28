Bangladesh’s reserve opener for the two-match Test series Saif Hassan landed himself trouble after he overstayed in India, and ended up paying a penalty of INR 21,6000.

Hassan stopped at the NSCBI Airport on Monday while he was boarding a flight to Dhaka without a valid visa. Hassan was issued a visa in June that was valid till Sunday midnight, Neither Hassan or Bangladesh team’s logistic department noticed that the opener’s visa has expired.

While a part of the Bangladesh team flew to Dhaka a day after their loss to India in the 2nd Test at the Eden Gardens in the Pink-Ball Test, Hassan, who was ruled out of the series due to a split webbing stayed back and boarded the flight on Monday. He had to stay back for two days.

On Wednesday, Hassan was issued necessary visa by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Yet, Hasan had to pay a hefty penalty for overstaying for just a matter of few hours.

The BJP-led government in the centre has made recent changes in the financial penalty for overstaying in India even for hours, reported The Times of India.

The youngster was in line to make his debut in the historic maiden day-night Test match after the regular openers failed miserably in the series opener. The incumbent opening batsmen, Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes, managed all of 24 runs across two innings in Indore.

Both the openers have been utter failures lately while young Shadman’s highest score in last 5 innings is 41, veteran opener Kayes’ top knock in the last 20 innings is 44. With Hassan injured, Bangladesh are now forced to field the duo in the upcoming affair under lights.