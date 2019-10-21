Bangladesh tour of India starting November 3 is in doubt after top players of the national side threatened to go on strike unless their 11-point demand are not met by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The announcement was made in a press conference in Dhaka on Monday.

Among the demands made by the players are removal of BCB’s new rule that every Bangladesh Premier League team must include at least one leg-spinner and no salary cap of players in Dhaka Premier League, the domestic tournament in Bangladesh.

“We just came to know about it we will discuss it in the board and try to resolve it as soon as possible,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said as reported by Cricbuzz. “I don’t think it is anything like revolt. They are yet to tell us anything formally, but we are looking into the matter,” he added.

Key players including Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim were present in the press conference alongside a host of first-class cricketers.

Among other demands put forth by the players include, BPL should be conducted in franchise-style instead of the revised BBL-type format. Local players should have remuneration equal to foreign players, Dismantling of the current Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) and have fresh elections to avoid conflict of interest and more players should be in the central contracts list, and the need for higher salaries for them.

“For so many years we couldn’t select a leg-spinner for the senior team, but suddenly we made plans to include seven legspinners in the BPL. This decision does come as a bit of a surprise, but I would still state that the board has taken a decision that it thinks is good,” Shakib-al-Hasan was quoted as saying by a Bengali daily Samakal

“I think that leg-spinners should bowl a lot of overs in first-class cricket to gain confidence and consistency. The BPL is an international-standard competitive tournament where you will face scenarios that you are likely to face in international cricket. You share the dressing room with overseas cricketers. It is not the place to make a player,” he said.

“Only focusing on the national team shouldn’t be the main job of the organisers. Places like Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet should have a proper gym, running and indoor facilities. You cannot bat for more than 15 minutes in the Mirpur indoor facilities, because it gets so hot.” he concluded.