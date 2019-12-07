Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh U-23 vs Sri Lanka U-23 Match No. 10 South Asian Games 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match BD-U23 vs SL-U23 at Kirtipur: In the match no. 10 of South Asian Games 2019, Bangladesh will square off against Sri Lanka at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Saturday. The T20 match will start at 08:45 AM (IST). Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives are the five teams participating in the South Asian Games. India and Pakistan withdrew their participation from the competition. The teams will play against each other, after which, the top four will qualify for the semifinals.

TOSS – The toss between Maldives and Bhutan will take place at 8:15 AM (IST).

Time: 08:45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

My Dream11 Team

Nishan Madushka, Soumya Sarkar (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Shammu Ashan, Kamindu Mendis, Afif Hossain, Tanvir Islam (vice-captain), Hasan Mahmud, Asitha Fernando, Sachindu Colombage

BD-U23 vs SL-U23 Squads

Bangladesh Under-23s: Mohammed Saif Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Zakir Hasan (wk), Sumon Khan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Syed Minhajul Abedin Afridi.

Sri Lanka Under-23s: Nishan Madushka, Vishwa Chaturanga, Shammu Ashan, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Hasitha Boyagoda, Kamindu-Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Jehan Daniel, Asitha-Fernando, Kalana Perera, Sachindu Colombage, Kavishka Anjula, Duvindu Thilakaratne

