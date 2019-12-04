Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Under-23 vs Maldives Match 2 South Asian Games 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match BD-U23 vs MLD at Kirtipur: In the match no. 2 of South Asian Games 2019, Bangladesh Under-23 team will take on the Maldives at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday. One of the strongest teams in the competition, the Bangladesh side are easily the front-runners to win the Gold medal. With likes of Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh in the squad, Bangladesh boast off a strong side on paper. The Maldives, on the other hand, will be hoping to put on a good show despite not having enough firepower in their line-up.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh Under-23 and Maldives will take place at 8.15 AM (IST).

Time: 8.45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohamed Azzam

Batters – Soumya Sarkar (VC), Naim Sheikh, Ahmed Hassan, Mohamed Rishwan

All-Rounders – Afif Hossain (C)

Bowlers – Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Mahadi Hasan, Hassan Ibrahim, Mohamed Mahfooz

BD-U23 vs MLD Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Under-23: Mohammed Saif Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Zakir Hasan (wk), Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Mahadi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud.

Maldives: Mohamed Mahfooz (C), Mohamed Azzam (WK), Ahmed Hassan, Mohamed Rishwan, Mohamed Rishwan, Ameel Mauroof, Hassan Ibrahim, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Adam Nasif, Ibrahim Rizan, Mohamed Ivan.

BD-U23 vs MLD SQUADS

Bangladesh Under-23: Najmul Hossain(C), Zakir Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Minhajul Abedin, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Mahmud Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Sumon Khan, Abu Hider, Mahadi Hassan, and Mahidul Islam.

Maldives: Mohamed Mahfooz (C), Mohamed Azzam, Ahmed Hassan, Ameel Mauroof, Rassam Rasheed, Hassan Ibrahim, Mohamed Rishwan, Adam Nasif, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Mohamed Ivan, Nazuwan Badeeu, and Ibrahim Raid.

