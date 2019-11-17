Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Barbados vs Combined Campuses And Colleges Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Group A Match BAR vs CCC: The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Barbados vs Combined Campuses And Colleges will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11.00 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

My Dream11 Team

Kjorn Ottley, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Drakes, Romaine Morris (WK), Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Roshon Primus, Larry Joseph, Akeem Jordan (VC), Chemar Holder

BAR vs CCC Probable Playing XIs

Barbados: Kjorn Ottley, Leniko Boucher (WK), Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter (C), Javon Searles, Kyle Mayers, Roshon Primus, Ashley Nurse, Miguel Cummins, Joshua Bishop, Chemar Holder

Combined Campuses And Colleges: Paul Palmer, Romaine Morris (WK), Jonathan Drakes, Sadique Henry, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Odain McCatty, Akshaya Persaud, Akeem Jordan, Jarlarnie Seales, Kavesh Kantasingh, Larry Joseph, Ojay Shields

Captain And Vice-Captain Picks

Suggested Captaincy Options: Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Kyle Mayers

Suggested Vice-Captaincy Options: Jonathan Carter, Akeem Jordan, Kjorn Ottley

SQUADS

Combined Campuses And Colleges: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Akeem Jordan, Jonathan Drakes, Kyle Corbin, Sadique Du Shawn, Luciano Henry, Romaine Morris, Jarlarnie Niquan, Nigel Seales, Ojay Shields, Paul Palmer, Akshaya Persaud, Kavesh Kantasingh, Larry Joseph, Abhijai Mansingh, Odain Orlando McCatty

Barbados: Jonathan Carter (c), Zachary McCaskie, Joshua Bishop, Leniko Boucher, Shamar Springer, Tevyn Walcott, Miguel Cummins, Chemar Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Javon Searles, Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse, Kjorn Ottley, Roshon Primus

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAR Dream11 Team/ CCC Dream11 Team/ Barbados Dream11 Team/ Combined Campuses And Colleges Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more