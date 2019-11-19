Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today's Match 15 BAT vs TAB

TOSS – The toss between Bangla Tigers vs Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 9.00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

My Dream11 Team

Luke Wright, Wayne Madsen, Rilee Rossouw, Andre Fletcher (WK), Tom Moores, Moeen Ali (C), David Wiese (VC), Lewis Gregory, Qais Ahmad, Marchant de Lange, Kevin Koththigoda

BAT vs TAB Probable Playing XIs

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores (wk), Thisara Perera (C), Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Chirag Suri, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Kevin Koththigoda

Team Abu Dhabi: Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Luke Wright, Moeen Ali (C), Wayne Madsen, Lewis Gregory, Alex Davies, Marchant de Lange, Ben Laughlin, Rohan Mustafa, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney

Captain And Vice-Captain Picks

Suggested Captaincy Options: Rilee Rossouw, David Wiese, Moeen Ali

Suggested Vice-Captaincy Options: Lewis Gregory, Andre Fletcher, Luke Wright

SQUADS

Team Abu Dhabi: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Luke Wright, Moeen Ali(c), Wayne Madsen, Lewis Gregory, Alex Davies, Marchant de Lange, Ben Laughlin, Rohan Mustafa, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney, Corey Anderson, Paras Khadka, Rameez Shahzad

Bangla Tigers: Abu Hider Rony, Thisara Perera (c), Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Robbie Frylinck, James Faulkner, Chirag Suri, Yasir Ali, Qais Ahmad, Anamul Haque, Farhad Reza, Junaid Siddique, Mahedi Hasan, Arafat Sunny

