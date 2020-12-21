The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly would be in the eye of a storm when the Annual General Meeting (AGM) takes place on December 24 in Ahmedabad. As per a report on TOI, it is believed that the members are ‘unhappy’ with him and are expected to carry out a ‘proverbial ambush’, questioning Ganguly about ‘multiple conflicts’ that took place during his tenure. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020: Mohammed Shami Ruled Out of Test Series vs Australia Due to Wrist Fracture, Set to Miss Remaining Three Tests

Ganguly will majorly have to answer questions on signing with brands who are direct competitors of the BCCI.

Here are tough questions Ganguly may have to answer:

Dream11 rights were bought for the recently-concluded season of the Indian Premier League after Chinese mobile manufacturers VIVO backed out at the last-minute following social media backlash. After getting Dream11 onboard, Ganguly signed up with another Fantasy platform, MyCircle. The question is – as a BCCI President is that the right thing to do?

According to reports, the Adani Group would be a potential bidder for a franchise when the next tender is floated. Ganguly is the ambassador for an edible oil product of the same company. Will the BCCI president snap ties with the Group if they successfully bid for an IPL team?

Ganguly also signed up with JSW Cement earlier in June. The company is a 50 per cent owner of Delhi Capitals. Isn’t this a violation of conflict of interest?

Being a member of the BCCI Apex Council, Ganguly has managed to sit in all IPL Governing Council meeting as a special invitee. That again is a conflict of interest!

All these questions are expected to be raised at the AGM on Thursday. During the meet, the dates of the IPL mega auction is also expected to be finalised. Reports suggest that new franchises will not be added to the IPL in 2021, but it will happen in 2022 and tenders would be floated around February, March or April.