The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that 10 teams will take part in the Indian Premier League from 2022. The decision was taken in the BCCI AGM meeting on Thursday in Ahemdabad.

The BCCI also took another important decision to compensate all first-class players for curtailed domestic tournaments like season due to the COVID19 pandemic.

"All first-class players, both men and women, to be suitably compensated for the curtailed domestic season due to COVID-19 pandemic," a BCCI source said according to PTI.

The cricket governing body also decided to increase the retirement age of referees, umpires and scorers to 60. Earlier it was 55.

According to the reports, BCCI will also back ICC’s bid for the inclusion in the Olympic Games of 2028

“BCCI to back ICC’s bid for cricket’s inclusion in 2028 Olympics after some clarifications from IOC,” a Board source said according to PTI.

Brijesh Patel will also continue to head the IPL governing council.

Earlier, the BCCI source also hinted on the inclusion of two more teams in the IPL from 2022 edition.

“At this point, the 10-team IPL, if BCCI intends to conduct it in 2021, will be a hurried one given that the tendering process and a mega auction will be difficult to organise in such a short span of time,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the eve of the meeting. ‘

“It is only fair that the approval is taken and the big 94 match tournament is held in 2022,” he said.