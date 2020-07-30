The IPL 2020 final in all likeliness will be shifted forward by two days to better utilise the Diwali week meaning the league summit clash could be held on a weekday for the first time in league’s 13-year history. Also Read - IPL 2020: Four COVID-19 Tests in Two Weeks Part of SOP, Decision on Allowing WAGs and Family Members Left to Franchises

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had last week confirmed that the delayed IPL 13, to be played in the UAE, will get underway from September 19 in the UAE with the final scheduled for November 8.

However, after reportedly preponing the start of the T20 tournament by a week to avoid cramped scheduling, the final may now be held on November 10 instead of 8, The Times of India reported on Thursday.

The possibility will be discussed in the coming days when the IPL Governing Council meets to finalise the SOP and schedule.

Indian players are scheduled to fly to Australia immediately after the conclusion of the season for a four-match Test series beginning December 3.

They will have to arrive early in Australia as part of their strict protocols enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic which requires a 14-day quarantine period for the visitors.

“Even if the players are left without any IPL matches, they will continue to remain in UAE and participate in a camp there,” TOI quoted sources as saying. “As soon as the IPL is over, the remaining players – busy playing the final knockout matches of the league – will join the rest and the entire team will fly together from there,” say those tracking developments.”

The postponement by two days will further extend the IPL window from 51 to 53 days.

Meanwhile, BCCI has reportedly prepared the IPL Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) which involves four coronavirus tests inside two weeks for the players and no entry of fans inside the stadium for the initial stage.