Rohit Sharma did not travel with his India teammates for the Australia tour in order to be with his ailing father, BCCI has said in a media release hours after captain Virat Kohli had complained about 'lack of clarity'.

Rohit, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for a hamstring injury, is in danger of missing the Australia Tests having yet to make full recovery.

The state of affairs has given rise to a fresh controversy with Kohli admitting there was no communication regarding Rohit's availability despite him being back for Mumbai Indians after missing several IPL matches due to the injury.

“Rohit Sharma had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend to his ailing father. His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Kohli claimed he was informed of Rohit’s unavailability ahead of the selection meeting after he had hurt his hamstring but then there was no further communication after he was back to playing for MI in the IPL playoffs and then the final.

Shah further said that Rohit will undergo a final fitness test on December 11 now. “He (Rohit) is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. Mr Rohit Sharma’s next assessment will be conducted on December 11th following which the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia,” the statement read.

It has been also reported that should Rohit prove his match fitness, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will request with Cricket Australia for a soft quarantine period for the India batsman so that he could be available for the red-ball leg of the Australia tour.

Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma, who was suffering from a side strain, has been ruled out of the tour.