BCCI is exploring the option to organise the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) from September 25-November 1 hoping the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions would have been eased by then. While nothing has been confirmed yet, BCCI has already started working with the IPL franchises to get things underway.

"It is still early days as a lot of other things have to fall in place for this to materialise, but yes, the BCCI is looking at a September 25-November 1 window provided the number of cases in the country come down and the government does give a go-ahead. As I said, a lot of things do need to fall in place, but yes these dates are being talked about and contingency planning is on," news agency IANS quoted a source as saying.

The officials have their fingers crossed hoping the situation to improve to such an extent that a large-scale tournament like IPL can be held in the country.

“Yes, we have been told that we should plan with an eye on these dates and in fact, we are looking to plan our build-up in such a manner,” an IPL team official was quoted as saying. “But then again, it all depends on the country’s position with regards to the pandemic.”

“There is no denying that we are keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that the government will continue with the brilliant job they have done and we will see a drop in the number of cases per day,” the official added.

BCCI has informed IPL teams of the window but an official said clarity will come only by mid-August when preparations will get underway.

Australia are due to host ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October this year and that could turn out to be a big hurdle should the showpiece event go ahead. However, there’s uncertainty over its fate and the latest development has only given more credence to the claims that it may be cancelled or postponed.

“Yes, we have been told about the window, but nothing yet on the venues or how to go about the logistics,” the official said. “We need to understand those sides as part of the next step of preparation as foreign players will need to come in and we have to ensure that government directives with regards to fighting the pandemic are fully abided by. I am sure we will get more clarity as time moves forward as preparations will start say around mid-August if we have to play our first match around the end of September.”