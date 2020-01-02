The controversy-hit National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru is set to receive a major boost with the BCCI charting out a plan that involves a medical panel and a dedicated social media team.

In the recent months, premier India cricketers of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have opted against rehabilitating at the NCA and instead trained privately. Both were recovering from injuries and chose not to avail the facility of the academy.

The controversy began with the injury management of Wriddhiman Saha and the matter came to a head when Bhuvneshwar Kumar‘s sports hernia went undetected.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly alongside the board’s office-bearers met with NCA director Rahul Dravid recently where the need for a medical panel was discussed. “The BCCI will consult a London-based clinic, Fortius, for setting up its medical panel,” a top BCCI official told PTI.

Additionally, a social media expert will be hired to provide regular updates from the academy, a move also aimed at repairing NCA’s image. In the absence of official communication, NCA has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

The position for the vacant head of fast bowling will also be filled soon. The head will also set up a fast bowling program at the NCA.

Apart from that recruitment for a nutrition head and data analytics will also be completed soon. NCA is also to conduct Level 2 and Level 3 coaching courses and the bill will be footed by the state associations for their respective coaches.