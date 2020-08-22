BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has assured India will fulfill its Future Tours Programme (FTP) commitments and will host England in February, before the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. Ganguly has laid out a roadmap for the Indian cricket team and is doing his best to get as much domestic action as possible this year. In a letter to the state associations with the subject line ‘Updates from BCCI’ on Thursday, Ganguly made it clear that BCCI is yet to lock in a date on the resumption of domestic cricket in India. Also Read - IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Dinesh Karthik Promises to 'Give it All' Despite Various Obstacles

The 48-year-old Ganguly also gave a commitment that India will be hosting the T20 World Cup next year and the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023. Normally domestic season starts in August but the pandemic has wreaked havoc with the calendar. Also Read - IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Indian Players Assemble in Mumbai Ahead of Departure For UAE

“The senior Indian men’s team will travel to Australia for its series starting in December this year and will come back to the country for a series against England starting from February next year,” Ganguly said in the letter dated August 20, accessed by ESPNcricinfo. Also Read - IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals Land in UAE; Set Ball Rolling For Bio-secure Bubble

“This will be followed by IPL 2021 in April. The tours of the senior Indian women’s teams are also under discussion and more details will be shared shortly.”

“The BCCI continues to be the host for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023,” Ganguly added.

According to the FTP, India are already scheduled to play Australia in December, and host England for their last five World Test Championship matches in February 2021.

The former India captain also said that the tours of the Indian women’s team are ‘under discussion’ but did not elaborate further.

Ganguly also spoke about the resumption of the domestic cricket season in India. The domestic season is now expected to begin with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, tentatively from the third week of November.

“…the BCCI is making all efforts to ensure that domestic cricket resumes as and when the conditions permit. The health and safety of players and all other involved in domestic cricket is of utmost importance to BCCI and we are constantly monitoring all aspects,” Ganguly wrote in the letter to presidents and secretaries of its affiliated member associations.

“All members will be duly informed about the future course of action and suggestions will be taken before we resume domestic cricket.”