National Selector Devang Gandhi on Thursday was asked to leave Bengal dressing room for entering it without authorisation in an apparent breach of anti-corruption protocol.

The incident occurred when the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra was halted due to solar eclipse resulting in bad light. Gandhi reportedly entered the Bengal dressing room looking for physio with former captain Manoj Tiwary citing the anti-corruption protocol.

On Tiwary’s complaint, BCCI anti-corruption official Soumen Karmaka asked Gandhi to leave the room. “We have to follow what is contained in the anti-corruption protocol. A national selector cannot get in the dressing room without authorisation. Only the players and officials who have their mug-shots at the entrance can get access in the dressing room,” Tiwary said.

However, the East Zone selector claimed he followed the protocols adding he was invited by Bengal coach Arun Lal. “I had absolutely followed each and every protocol. I was invited by Bengal coach Arun Lal to the dressing room. He was my first captain. I had a back issue, so I took permission and asked the Bengal physio to come to the medical room. But Manoj seemed to have issues with it,” Gandhi told PTI.

He said Tiwary’s actions have set a wrong example for youngsters. “It’s not me but the entire Bengal cricket fraternity is feeling bad about it. I have nothing against Manoj. It is not a great example set (by Tiwary) for youngsters,” he said.

The matter will be reported to the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly now.