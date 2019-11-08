Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will ring the customary Eden Bell to start India’s first-ever Day-Night Test from November 22-26. Both will be seen at the bell ringing ceremony to start off the first day’s proceedings, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Avishek Dalmiya confirmed during a chat on Friday at Eden Gardens.

India and Bangladesh will be playing their first-ever pink-ball Test at the Eden and Hasina will be among a starry gathering which will also include West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar. The CAB will also felicitate a galaxy of Indian sports stars including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, tennis star Sania Mirza, world badminton champion PV Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.

Specially designed mementoes will be given to the dignitaries while they will also make round of the stadium aboard golf carts, Avishek said.

The CAB will also felicitate the team members of Bangladesh-India first ever Test in 2000, a game where Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, made his debut as Test captain.

Earlier, reports emerged that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly invited reigning and former world chess champions Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand to ring the customary Eden bell on one of the days during the Test.

However, Ganguly and Co. are still awaiting confirmation from the Norwegian world champion, who would be competing in the Tata Steel Chess India – Rapid & Blitz 2019, the penultimate leg of the Grand Chess Tour.

“The BCCI has invited Carlsen to ring the Eden bell and if time permits, he along with Anand will be seen at the stadium in one of the five days,” Jeet Banerjee, director of Gameplan Sports, the official sponsors and branding partner of the tour, said on Thursday.

According to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) sources, Anand has already accepted the invitation and they are now awaiting a nod from Carlsen, which could make it a double delight.