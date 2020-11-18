Bengal cricket captain Abhimanyu Easwaran has tested positive for COVID-19, the Bengal Cricket Association (CAB) announced on Wednesday. Also Read - Pfizer To Seek Approval In Days As Vaccine Shows 95 Percent Efficacy In Final Analysis

The 25-year-old last played the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra in March 2020. Easwaran has been quarantined for the 14-days, which makes him doubtful for CAB's inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge, starting November 24.

"Abhimanyu Easwaran, who returned to join the Bengal squad for the pre-season, underwent a mandatory Covid test and was found positive. He is, however, asymptotic and is now quarantined and under-treatment of medical panel of CAB," CAB joint secretary Debabrata Das said in a statement.

Easwaran was born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, but represents Bengal in domestic cricket.

The opening batsman was captain of the Bengal team that lost to Saurashtra in the final of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first-innings lead in March.

Saurashtra won the toss and batted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The hosts piled up 425 and Bengal in reply were all out for 381. In their second innings, Saurashtra had scored 105 for four wickets when the match five-day match ended.

Easwaran has been one of the strongest pillars of West Bengal’s success in the past few years. The dynamic batsman has scored 4401 runs in 64 first-class games at an average of 43.57, which also includes 13 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

In the List A cricket, Easwaran has impressed everyone with his strokeplay as he slammed 2656 runs in 57 matches at an average of 49.18. While he has hit six hundred and 17 half-centuries in his List A career till now.