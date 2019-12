Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bermuda vs Hong Kong 3rd ODI Men’s CWC Challenge League B – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match BER vs HK at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket: In the third One-Dayer of Men’s CWC Challenge League B, Bermuda and Hong Kong will lock horns at Al Amerat 2, Oman on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 AM IST. The recent form of both the teams was visible in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. The tournament wasn’t memorable for Bermuda as they haven’t won any match there, whereas Hong Kong claimed victory in the three games out of the six encounters they featured in.

TOSS – The toss between Bermuda and Hong Kong will take place at 10.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: A Bhagwat

Batsmen: H Arshad, T Fray, K Leverock (VC)

All Rounders: Aizaz Khan, Nzakat Khan (C), D Stovell, D Rawlins

Bowlers: E Khan, N Rana, J Pitcher

BER vs HK Probable Playing XIs

Bermuda: Rodney Trott (vc), Terryn Fray (C), Delray Rawlins, Kamau Leverock, Dion Stovell, Okera Bascome (wk), Derrick Brangman, Deunte Darrell, Tre Manders, Justin Pitcher, Onais Bascome.

Hong Kong: Waqas Barkat, Aizaz Khan (C), Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Aarush Bhagwat, Adit Gorawara, Aftab Hussain, Ahsan Abbasi.

BER vs HK SQUADS

Bermuda: Terryn Fray (C), Rodney Trott (vc), Kyle Hodsoll, Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Justin Pitcher, Delray Rawlins, Pierre Smith, Sinclair Smith, Dion Stovell, Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Zeko Burgess, Deunte Darrell.

Hong Kong: Ahsan Abbasi, Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan (c), Raunaq Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Hassan Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Waqas Barkat, Aarush Bhagwat, Adit Gorawara, Aftab Hussain.

