Dream11 Team Bermuda vs Jersey Prediction CWC Challenge One-Day League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 13 BER vs JER: The 2019–21 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League is the inaugural edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, a cricket tournament which forms part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The first fixtures took place in September 2019, with all matches having List A status.

The Cricket World Cup Challenge League is split into two groups, A and B, each containing six teams. The top team in each group will advance to the play-off tournament, taking place in 2022, which feeds into the 2022 Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament. The Cricket World Cup Challenge League replaced the World Cricket League which was previously used as the pathway to the Cricket World Cup.

The league features the twelve teams ranked from 21st to 32nd place in the WCL following the conclusion of the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament in Namibia. The twelve teams are split into two groups, with each group playing a six-team tournament on an annual basis.

TOSS – The toss between Bermuda vs Jersey will take place at 10:30 AM (IST).

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground 2, Oman

My Dream11 Team

Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders (C), Jonty Jenner, Harrison Carlyon, Sinclair Smith (WK), Delray Rawlins, Dominic Blampied, Ben Stevens (VC), Onais Bascome, Chuggy Perchard, Julius Sumerauer

BER vs JER Probable Playing XIs

Bermuda: Terryn Fray (C), Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Delray Rawlins, Duente Darrell, Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Justin Pitcher, Sinclair Smith (WK), Kyle Hodsoll, Zeko Burgess

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nathaniel Watkins, Ben Stevens, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Corey Bisson, Jake Dunford (WK), Julius Sumerauer, Chuggy Perchard (C), Elliot Miles.

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Tre Manders, Kamau Leverock, Delray Rawlins,

Vice-captain Options: Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood

SQUADS

Jersey: Charles Perchard (C), Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Nathaniel Watkins, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford, William Robertson, Ben Stevens, Julius Sumerauer, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Daniel Birrell, Corey Bisson

Bermuda: Terryn Fray (C), Tre Manders, Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Sinclair Smith, Delray Rawlins, Zeko Burgess, Dion Stovell, Duente Darrell, Kamau Leverock, Kyle Hodsoll, Justin Pitcher, Pierre Smith, Coolidge Durham

