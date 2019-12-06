Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bermuda vs Uganda 6th One-Dayer Men’s CWC Challenge League B – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match BER vs UGA at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman: In the match no. 6 of Men’s CWC Challenge League B, Bermuda will square off against Uganda at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman (Ministry Turf 1) on Friday. Bermuda got off to a poor start in the competition after losing their opening game against Hong Kong in the last over. However, there were few positives for Bermuda from that match as their top-order batsman Kamau Leverock (63) and Tre Manders (63) performed well. The duo helped their side to post a competitive total. In the upcoming match, Bermuda would expect the same from them to give a tough fight to Uganda.

Meanwhile, Uganda appear to be a well-balanced unit. On the back of some convincing performances by their batsmen and bowlers, Uganda managed to win their first game. With the likes of Dinesh Nakrani, Arnold Otwani and Shahzad Ukani, Uganda’s batting line up also looks very strong on paper. In the match against Bermuda, Uganda will start as the favourites to win the contest.

TOSS – The toss between Bermuda and Uganda will take place at 10.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Arnold Otwani (VC)

Batters – Dinesh Nakrani, Kamau Leverock (C), Terryn Fray, Tre Manders, S Ukrani

All-Rounders – Brian Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah

Bowlers – Justin Pitcher, F Nsubuga, Onais Bascome

BER vs UGA Probable Playing XIs

Bermuda: Kamau Leverock, Terryn Fray (C), Tre Manders, Okera Bascome (wk), Delray Rawlins, Zeko Burgess, Duente Darrell, Dion Stovell, Kyle Hodsoll, Justin Pitcher, Onais Bascome, Sinclair Smith.

Uganda: Roger Mukasa, Arnold Otwani (wk), S Ukani, Ronak Patel, Brian Masaba (C), Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, F Nsubuga, Kenneth Waiswa, Bilal Hassun, Richard Agamiire.

BER vs UGA SQUADS

Bermuda: Terryn Fray (C), Rodney Trott (vc), Kyle Hodsoll, Kamau Leverock, Tre Manders, Justin Pitcher, Delray Rawlins, Pierre Smith, Sinclair Smith, Dion Stovell, Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Zeko Burgess, Deunte Darrell.

Uganda: Roger Mukasa, Arnold Otwani (wk), S Ukani, Ronak Patel, Brian Masaba (C), Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, F Nsubuga, Kenneth Waiswa, Bilal Hassun, Richard Agamiire

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BER Dream11 Team/ UGA Dream11 Team/ Bermuda Dream11 Team/ Uganda Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.