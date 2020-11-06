Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond hailed Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after the match-winning performance against Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020. Bumrah produced a breath-taking performance on Thursday to pick four crucial wickets for just 14 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Eliminator 1 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 6 Friday

Bond labelled Bumrah as the the “best T20 fast bowler in the world” after the game. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Eliminator Latest Updates, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: Will in-Form Hyderabad End Bangalore's Dream?

“Jasprit, it’s a privilege to watch. The best T20 fast bowler in the world go about his work,” Bond said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter. Also Read - 'He Can Bever be MS Dhoni': Gautam Gambhir Wants People to Stop Comparing Rishabh Pant With MSD

With 27 wickets in 14 games, Bumrah is now the Purple Cap holder in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League. DC premium pacer Kagiso Rabada in second on the list with 25 scalps under his belt.

Apart from Bumrah, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult also picked two crucial wickets against DC and both of them came in the first over of the innings. The Bumrah-Boult duo has been on fire for Mumbai and is the prime reason behind the team’s domination in the tournament.

The MI bowling coach also heaped praise on Boult and said he was excited when the Kiwi pacer joined MI this season.

“I’ve loved working with Trent since 2012. We’ve seen him at his very best and I was very excited to have him in our team. Because I know what a devastating bowler he can be and he has done that through this tournament for us.”

Bond further talked about the batting unit of Mumbai, which has been performing consistently well throughout the season, despite some underwhelming show from skipper Rohit Sharma.

“We are an intimidating batting line-up. You sit in the shed and it is just relentless. At 100/4, you felt that turn in the momentum. Delhi fought really hard through the middle of the innings and got themselves well back into the game. If they’d had a little bit more luck or perhaps been a little bit more accurate, we would have been under pressure at the back end.”