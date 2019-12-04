Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bhutan vs Nepal Match No. 4 South Asian Games 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match BHU vs NEP at Kirtipur: In the match no. 4 of South Asian Games 2019, Bhutan will square off against host Nepal at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Thursday. The T20 match will start at 8:45 AM (IST). Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives are the five teams participating in the South Asian Games. India and Pakistan withdrew their participation from the competition. The teams will play against each other, after which, the top four will qualify for the semifinals.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka Under-23 and Bhutan will take place at 8:15 AM (IST).

Time: 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

My Dream11 Team

Paras Khadka (captain), Dipendra Singh Airee (vice-captain), Binod Bhandari, Gyanendra Malla, Tenzin Wangchuk Jr, Pawan Sarraf, Jigme Singye, Thinley Jamtsho, Sushan Bhari, Tobden Singye, Karma Dorji

BHU vs NEP Squads

Bhutan: Tenzin Wangchuk Jr, Tobden Singye, Jigme Singye (captain), Mikyo R Dorji, Snam Tobgay, Thinley Jamtsho, Jigme N Dorji, Nangang Chejay (wk), Kesang Nima, Jigme Thinley, Karma Dorji, Tenzin Wangchuk, Suprit Pradhan, Ugyen Dorji.

Nepal: Paras Khadka, Gyanendra Malla (captain), Arif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari (wk), Pawan Sarraf, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Sushan Bhari, Avinash Bohra, Sandeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid Khan, Rohit Paudel

