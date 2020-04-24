Come back after an injury is always a challenge but the road could be smooth if you have the support of your teammates and the management, feels senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvneshwar’s career has been riddled with injuries and the last one was surgery for sports hernia. Aiming for a comeback after a lengthy layoff, Bhuvneshwar was drafted back into India’s ODI setup for the three-match series against South Africa which ultimately had to be cancelled due to the spread of Coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Virat Kohli Says Will Not Leave Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Till The Time I'm Playing IPL

Prior to that, he had suffered a groin injury during the tour of West Indies last year. "You always need support from the management and the team and lucky to have support from the management," Bhubaneswar, who has played 21 Tests and 114 ODIs apart from 43 T2Os, told Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate David Warner during an Instagram chat.

“It is very difficult being a fast bowler especially when you play all the three formats. It gets difficult at times. Injury is something which is always associated with fast bowler,” he said.

The difficult part is to get back the pre-injury rhythm.

“But what’s more difficult is to come back with the same rhythm that you were in. And especially in India there are so many players, so many first-class teams and so many talented players, they are always in line to play.

“So when you come back, you have things in mind like you have to be in rhythm like what were you in, so it gets difficult,” he elaborated.