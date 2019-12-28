Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated his hefty IPL contract with a brilliant all-round performance as India Under-19 team registered a series-clinching win over South Africa in the second Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park. Jaiswal snared four crucial wickets before playing a match-winning knock of unbeaten 89 as India colts clinched series against Proteas on Saturday.

Jaiswal, who turned 18 on Saturday and is in India’s U-19 World Cup squad, gave himself a birthday gift by polishing off the South African tail with a four-wicket burst with his spin bowling to bundle out the home side for just 119 from 29.5 overs. Akash Singh, AV Ankolekar and Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in with two wickets each.

For South Africa, who suffered a batting collapse, one-down Jonathan Bird top-scored with a 25 while opener Andrew Louw made 24. Their six batsmen were dismissed for single-digit scores.

Chasing the small target of 120, Jaiswal, struck 14 boundaries and three sixes in his 56-ball unbeaten knock.

It's all over at Buffalo Park. India U19s claim an eight-wicket victory to take a two-nil series lead against South Africa. Man of the Match goes to Yashasvi Jaiswal for his 4/13 and unbeaten 88* on his 18th birthday.



Dhruv Jurel also remained not out on 26 as India chased down the target with 33.4 overs to spare, reaching 120 for 2 in 16.2 overs. Captain Priyam Garg was out for a duck.

The India U-19 team had beaten the South Africans by nine wickets in the first match on Friday.

Earlier, the teenage cricketer – Jaiswal was snapped by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2020 players’ auction for Rs 2.4 crore. This will be his debut season in one of the most followed T20 leagues in the world.

Having been listed at a base price of Rs 20 lakh, Jaiswal attracted an initial bid from Mumbai Indians before Kolkata Knight Riders and Royals bid back and forth. Eventually, the Jaipur-based franchise won the bidding for the young Mumbai cricketer.