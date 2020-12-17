Team India’s swashbucking opener Rohit Sharma has landed in Australia for the last two Tests of Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit shared a photo on his Instagram story and wrote: “Day 1”. Rohit is undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine period before joining India’s Test squad to play up for the last two Tests. Also Read - 'He Has Scored Big Runs': Sachin Tendulkar Names India’s Confirmed Opener For Australia Tests

Rohit’s Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians also posted his photo on Twitter from Australia and wrote: “The Hitman has landed in Australia #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45.” Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Rise in Ticket Demand For Virat Kohli's Lone Test at Adelaide Oval in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Earlier, Rohit completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and wass now declared clinically fit by BCCI’s medical team. However, a call on Rohit’s participation in the last two Tests of the four-match series will be taken after a reassessment by the squad’s medical team.

“He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly,” the BCCI said in a statement.

After completing the mandatory quarantine period, Rohit will be avaialable to train for the last two Tests with rest of India’s squad in Sydney – January 7 to 11 – and Brisbane – January 15 to 19.

Rohit sustained a hamstring injury during the recently concluded IPL, where he led Mumbai Indians to record-extedning fifth title. He was later ruled out from limited-overs series against Australia.

On November 9, the BCCI provided an update on his status, saying the selectors had kept Rohit out of only the limited-overs leg for him to “regain full fitness” for the Test series.

But the white-ball vice-captain came to Mumbai instead of travelling straight to Australia with his national teammates after leading Indians to IPL title triumph in the UAE.