The cricketing world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak which means that the cricketers around the world have got an unplanned break from their unrelenting schedule. The pandemic not only took a huge toll on sporting events all around the globe but also claimed several lives while millions are fighting for theirs. Reacting on the whole situations, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum on Wednesday said that sport will rise again and will find a way to succeed.

McCullum said that the present situation is very tough for all and admitted that our generation is getting medically and economically challenged due to the pandemic. "Thoughts with all those around the World right now. Sport will rise again in time but for now, it's about everyone staying safe and finding a way through. Medically and economically we are being challenged more than our generation has ever been before but we will find a way," McCullum tweeted from his official handle on Wednesday.

Thoughts with all those around the World right now. Sport will rise again in time but for now it's about everyone staying safe and finding a way through. Medically and economically we are being challenged more than our generation has ever been before but we will find a way. 🙏🏼
— Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) March 18, 2020



Earlier in the day, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) cancelled all community cricket programmes, including clubs and schools, for the rest of the season in a bid to stop the virus from spreading.

On March 16, the NZC had cancelled the last two rounds of the domestic Plunket Shield competition as a precaution against the spread or transmission of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, according to WHO estimates, the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of almost 8,000 lives and infected close to 2,00,000 people globally.