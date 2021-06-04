The predictions and expert opinions have started to pour in as the countdown for the eagerly-awaited World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand have begun. After nearly two years of hard work – two cricketing powerhouses led by Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson respectively will take on each other to clinch the maiden Test Championship trophy in Southampton. Also Read - Cricket: Rashid Khan on Declining Afghanistan T20 Captaincy, Says 'I'm Better Off as Player Than Leader'

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee believes New Zealand might have an advantage over India as the Black Caps are more accustomed to conditions favourable for swing bowling. Lee also spoke in detail about the interesting sub-plot of the summit battle which will witness the clash of different styles of captaincy. The Aussie believes what Kohli and Williamson will bring to the table will be interesting to watch for every cricket lover around the world.

"Kane is a lot more conservative without being boring. He has got a great cricket brain. I admire his level of calmness. He is a conservative captain, but attacks when he needs to. Because he is patient, and it works for him and his team," the 44-year-old told the ICC's official website.

“…and you look at Kohli, he is more of an aggressive captain. There is no right or wrong answer to any of these because I have played under captains who are conservative and captains who are too aggressive.

India and New Zealand will fight it out from June 18 in the marquee clash for which the Indians landed in England on Thursday. New Zealand, on the other hand, are competing in a two-Test series against hosts England right now.

“…I think it is pretty evenly matched there. I am thinking though with the experience of New Zealand because they have bowled in conditions which are similar back home…,” the pace great added.

“…it may be conducive to fast bowling, to swing bowling. So that is where I think that the Kiwis might have an advantage purely from that fact.

“Now from a batting point of view, both sides have got batsmen that can play against swing bowling. But I think it comes down to bowling. I think whichever team bowls best will win the final.”

“But this is going to be a great opportunity to see which one comes out on top because they are different. So yeah, it is going to be exciting to see who comes out on top!” he said.

The players are quite familiar to each other thanks to the IPL. Asked if the friendship forged in the IPL, like the one between Mumbai Indians teammates Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, might have a bearing on the the intensity of the contest, Lee rejected the suggestion.

“When you get out there, it is war. It is a battle, and you are playing for your country. That will not change.”