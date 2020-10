BSH vs CTT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's BSH vs CTT Match 11 at Montjuic Ground: The penultimate match of the day is to be played between Badalona Shaheen CC and Catalunya Tigers CC at 5:30 PM IST.

The European Cricket Series has made its next stop in Barcelona. It began from October 12.

16 teams are part of the 19-day tournament. The sixteen teams are Badalona Shaheen CC, Bengali CC, Catalunya CC, Catalunya Tigers CC, Falco CC, Fateh CC, Hira CC Sabadell, Joves Units CC, Gracia CC, Hawks CC, Kings CC, Men in Blue CC, Pak Montcada CC, Pakcelona CC, Raval Sporting CC and United CC Girona. Four matches will be played everyday with the teams competing in 60 T10 matches. All the matches will be the Montjuic Cricket Ground (MCG) adjacent to the 1992 Olympic baseball venue.

The two semifinals, bronze medal match and the final will be played on the same day – October 30.

Below is the schedule for the opening day’s play.

October 14 Schedule

#Match 9, Kings CC vs United CC Girona, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 10, Catalunya Tigers CC vs Kings CC, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 11, Badalona Shaheen CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 12, Pakcelona CC vs Fateh CC, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 match toss between Badalona Shaheen CC and Catalunya Tigers CC will take place at 5:00 PM (IST) – October 14.

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

BSH vs CTT My Dream11 Team

Babar Khan (captain), Umair Aftab (vice-captain), Razaqat Ali, Zulqarnain Haider, Ghulam Sarwar, Umair Javed, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Jamshad Afzal, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Hamza Saleem

BSH vs CTT Squads

Badalona Shaheen CC: Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, M Saleem, Adil Hassan Akbar, N Muhammad, Malik Atiq-Ur-Rehman, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Adeel Abbass, Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali

Catalunya Tigers CC: Samar Shamshad, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzaib Akram,Muhammad Ilyas, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Asim Ashraf, Tahir Ilyas, Zain Ul Abiddin, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Zulqarnain Haider

