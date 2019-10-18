Dream11 Prediction and Tips

BTW vs PPW Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain and Vice Captain For Today Match 4, Women Champion League T20 Between Biratnagar Titans vs Pokhara Paltan at TU International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur 9:30 AM IST: The Women’s Champions League is Nepal’s first women’s cricket league, started on October 16, 2019 with the final to be played on October 24. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host all the matches is ready and competing are five teams, representing five cities.The fourth match of the Women;s Champions League will be played between Biratnagar Titans and Pokhara Paltan. Biratnagar Titans won their first match beating Lalitpur Falcons, while Pokhara Paltan lost their opening game against Kat Queens Kathmandu.

Toss at 9:00 AM IST – Match Begins – 9:30 AM IST

BTW vs PPW Dream11 Team Prediction

J Pandey, D Bhatta, R Poddar, B Rawal, SR Chhetri, A Karmacharya, S Khadka (VICE CAPTAIN), SR Magar (CAPTAIN), Shabnam Rai, K Kunwar, A Chaudhary

BTW vs PPW Predicted 11

BTW: J Pandey (wk), S Khadka, L Chaudhary, S Magar (C), A Karmacharya, D Bhatta, Y Bist, A Bidari, K Marasini, Sharmila Magar, Shabnam Rai

PPW: R Poddar, SR Magar (C), B Rawal, K Kunwar, SG Magar, R Dhami, Anjali Chand, MK Bogati (wk), SR Chhetri, R Airee, A Chaudhary

BTW vs PPW SQUADS:

