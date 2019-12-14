In wake of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati, the BCCI has cancelled a Cooch Behar Trophy match between Assam U-19 and Odisha U-19 which was to begin from Friday in Nagaon.

Additionally, after a request from Assam Cricket Association (ACA), the board is also pondering upon a new venue for the stat team’s next Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand. ACA has asked BCCI to shift their next home match that gets underway from December 17 to be shifted to Jharkhand as they don’t want to take any chances.

On Thursday, after Guwahati, the epicentre of protests, was placed under curfew, the fourth and final play of a Ranji Trophy match between Assam and Services was suspended keeping in mind the safety of players and match officials.

An Indian Super League match, slated for Thursday, was also cancelled.

Meanwhile, the touring Odisha U-19 team was locked up in a hotel on a highway for two nights after being stopped due to the unrest. On Friday, the team was escorted to Guwahati airport from where they flew back to Bhubanewar.

“We reached Guwahati at six in the evening and the Odisha team followed us in the next flight. After travelling for 30 kms, we understood that things were getting really bad. We spoke to BCCI and Assam Cricket Association and decided to put up in the nearest hotel,” match referee Sreekumar Nair told The Times of India.