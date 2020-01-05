Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Canterbury vs Northern Knights Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 22 CTB vs NK of Men’s Super Smash 2019-20 in Alexandra: In the match no. 22 of Super Smash 2019-20, Canterbury will take on Northern Knights at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday. In the ongoing T20 extravaganza, Canterbury have won just one game out of their last five encounters. In order to remain in contention for the semifinals, Canterbury will want their high-profile players to take the responsibility in the crucial encounter. In batting, Chad Bowes and Jack Boyle helped their side in getting off to a good start but their bowlers failed to restrict the opponents.

Meanwhile, Northern Knights are currently ranked at the fifth spot. They will expect a lot from the trio of Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert and Dean Brownlie to produce better performances with the bat. However, their bowling unit has so far done a good job and the same would be expected from them in their first game for the year 2020.

TOSS – The toss between Canterbury and Northern Knights at 8.10 AM (IST).

Time: 8.40 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tim Seifert

Batters – Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle (VC), Stephen Murdoch, Dean Brownlie

All-Rounders – Scott Kuggeliejn, Daryl Mitchell (C)

Bowlers – Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell

CTB vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (C), Cam Fletcher (wk), Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall.

Northern Knights: Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert (wk), Dean Brownlie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Joe Carter, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeliejn, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell.

CTB vs NK SQUADS

Northern Knights: Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert (wk), Dean Brownlie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Daniel Flynn, Joe Carter, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Peter Bocock, Matthew Fisher.

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (C), Cam Fletcher (wk), Leo Carter, Andrew Ellis, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey.

